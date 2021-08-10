Pizza Market Cap Hits $1.57 Million (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Pizza coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $3,546.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pizza has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001487 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $625.00 or 0.01368869 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013036 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.