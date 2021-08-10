Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Issues Earnings Results

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Planet Fitness updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.650-$0.700 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.65-0.70 EPS.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.38. 54,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,399. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -337.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.79.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.92.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

