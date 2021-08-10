Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.38.

OTCMKTS:PAZRF opened at $3.61 on Monday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $3.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

