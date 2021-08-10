Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 501.02%.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.16. 111,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,192. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $759.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.26. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $43.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLRX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $360,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,762.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 4,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $132,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $593,235. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

