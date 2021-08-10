Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 94.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

PLRX traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,346. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.26. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $43.92.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 501.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $100,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $360,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,762.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $593,235 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 37.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

