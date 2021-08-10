PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder Sells 19,900 Shares

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $728,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,182 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $788,126.46.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Thilo Schroeder sold 52,860 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $1,895,031.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,031 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $452,696.94.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Thilo Schroeder sold 8,724 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $311,970.24.

On Monday, July 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 4,839 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $172,897.47.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Thilo Schroeder sold 200 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $7,122.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Thilo Schroeder sold 5,100 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $182,580.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 7,487 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $266,986.42.

On Monday, May 24th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,095 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $796,082.85.

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). On average, equities research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $844,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

PMVP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

