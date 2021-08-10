PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 248 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,688,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,930,000 after acquiring an additional 202,323 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,714,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,851,000 after acquiring an additional 165,992 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,797,000 after acquiring an additional 189,967 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 781,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,737,000 after acquiring an additional 19,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Shares of CCOI stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.60. 233,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 702.70 and a beta of 0.13. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.83.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 410.53%.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $679,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $66,191.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,646 shares of company stock worth $2,113,836 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCOI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.