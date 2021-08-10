PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $207,000 Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $879,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 82,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 30,239 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 98,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 69,578 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $9,537,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,374,000 after purchasing an additional 53,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

PACW stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.15. 572,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,972. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

