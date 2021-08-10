PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 342.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth approximately $612,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

CELH traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $76.92. 923,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,130. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 704.70 and a beta of 2.14. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.71.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.