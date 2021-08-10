PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,262 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 342.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 14.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Celsius in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Celsius by 43.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 23,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.92. 923,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,130. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 704.70 and a beta of 2.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CELH. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celsius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

