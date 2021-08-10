PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 5,800 Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNM traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.99. 213,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,008. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

