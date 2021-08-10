pNetwork Reaches Market Cap of $28.79 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $28.79 million and $12.74 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00052445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.14 or 0.00818226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00104659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00039560 BTC.

About pNetwork

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 79,820,853 coins and its circulating supply is 31,495,909 coins. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

