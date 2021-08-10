PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.12). PolarityTE reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 123.54% and a negative net margin of 339.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PolarityTE in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in PolarityTE in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in PolarityTE in the first quarter worth approximately $24,884,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PolarityTE by 1,271.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 562,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PolarityTE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTE traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,899. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95. PolarityTE has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.02.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

