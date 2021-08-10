Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) vs. Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Financial Comparison

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) and Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Accel Entertainment and Pop Culture Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accel Entertainment 0 2 3 0 2.60 Pop Culture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $15.30, suggesting a potential upside of 32.81%. Given Accel Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than Pop Culture Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Pop Culture Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accel Entertainment $316.35 million 3.40 -$410,000.00 $0.07 164.57 Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pop Culture Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accel Entertainment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.9% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Pop Culture Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accel Entertainment 4.32% 32.90% 8.09% Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats Pop Culture Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. The company also provides licensed establishment partners with gaming solutions that appeal to players who patronize those businesses. In addition, it operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations, as well as amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, pinball machines, and other related entertainment equipment. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 12,247 video gaming terminals across 2,435 locations in Illinois. Accel Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

About Pop Culture Group

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports. It also offers marketing services, including brand promotion services, such as trademark and logo design, visual identity system design, brand positioning, brand personality design, and digital solutions; and advertisement distribution services to corporate clients. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

