PotCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,622.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $1,622.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,404.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.43 or 0.06929841 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $590.69 or 0.01300968 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.94 or 0.00363262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00129255 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.84 or 0.00583298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.58 or 0.00336042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.12 or 0.00290982 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,533,312 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

