Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.55.

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$42.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.60. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$24.95 and a 12-month high of C$42.20. The firm has a market cap of C$28.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82, a quick ratio of 87.76 and a current ratio of 103.34.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$13.39 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

