Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Power REIT had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 53.99%.

PW stock opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 48.46 and a current ratio of 48.46. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.14 million, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Power REIT alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Power REIT stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) by 211.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Power REIT worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Power REIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.