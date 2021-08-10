Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

POW has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Powered Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Powered Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

POW opened at $9.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72. Powered Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,853,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,629,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,636,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the first quarter worth $5,349,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the first quarter worth $4,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Powered Brands Company Profile

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

