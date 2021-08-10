Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Issues Earnings Results

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.83%.

Shares of APTS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,734. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $577.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Sara Finley acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,562.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

