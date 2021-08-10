Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$1.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.32. 9,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $567.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APTS shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In related news, Director Sara Finley bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,594 shares in the company, valued at $342,562.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

