Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires New Stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMWL. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth $7,480,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth $4,869,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 825,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,914,000 after buying an additional 531,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Well alerts:

AMWL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

In other news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $341,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,439,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,001,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $755,702.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,054,638 shares in the company, valued at $11,537,739.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 213,561 shares of company stock worth $2,592,365 over the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.