Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires New Stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 29,041 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,708,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of National Research in the 1st quarter worth $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRC stock opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.62. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $281,787.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

