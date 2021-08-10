Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $338,000 in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Funko by 457.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 107,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Funko by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth $2,943,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Funko by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,370,000 after acquiring an additional 93,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth $2,270,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 112,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $2,452,320.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $2,127,839.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,382,354 shares of company stock valued at $31,258,053. Corporate insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNKO shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

