Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New $325,000 Investment in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Sesen Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 2,488.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sesen Bio stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $679.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

