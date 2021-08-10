Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HY. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth $525,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 564.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 22,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.14. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.26 and a 12-month high of $102.17.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.11%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

In other news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $186,202.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,813.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

