Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SILK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,877,000 after purchasing an additional 70,242 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.02.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SILK. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $475,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,676.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $298,682.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,725.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,698. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

