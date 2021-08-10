Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Omega Flex by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Omega Flex during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFLX stock opened at $157.20 on Tuesday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.55 and a twelve month high of $193.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 53.12%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

