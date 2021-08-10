Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $166.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PRI. boosted their price objective on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE:PRI opened at $150.20 on Tuesday. Primerica has a 12 month low of $107.63 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $249,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $482,490.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 30,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,387.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,655 shares of company stock worth $2,354,782 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the first quarter worth $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 390.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Primerica during the first quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 46.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

