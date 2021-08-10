Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FRST opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. Primis Financial has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.34.
Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 27.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Primis Financial will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Primis Financial news, Director William Rand Cook bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,624.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 6,348 shares of company stock valued at $97,149 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.
Primis Financial Company Profile
Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
