Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. Primis Financial has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.34.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 27.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Primis Financial will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Primis Financial news, Director William Rand Cook bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,624.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 6,348 shares of company stock valued at $97,149 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

