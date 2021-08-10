Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 11,687 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $16,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,899,000 after purchasing an additional 78,980 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Medpace by 6.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,099,000 after purchasing an additional 33,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Medpace by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,082,000 after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Medpace by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after acquiring an additional 188,906 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $2,309,533.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $39,717.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,581 shares of company stock valued at $46,791,550 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MEDP stock opened at $175.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.91. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

