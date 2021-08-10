Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.01 Million Stock Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,611 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $16,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 125.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the first quarter worth $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1,699.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 256.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter.

Jamf stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.80.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on JAMF. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jamf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 200,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 8,140,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $268,620,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,638,178 shares of company stock worth $318,113,469 over the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

