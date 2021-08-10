Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.38 Million Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of F5 Networks worth $16,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $11,107,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 36,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 114.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 24,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 16,831 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $210.08 on Tuesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.31, for a total value of $374,333.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,712.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.62, for a total transaction of $349,860.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,134.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,372 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

