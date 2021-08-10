Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,912 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Howmet Aerospace worth $15,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,291,000 after buying an additional 5,622,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,308 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,073 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,630,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,480,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

HWM opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.57. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 1.95.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

