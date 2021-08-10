Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 7,371 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 684,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.71% of Vital Farms worth $14,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 10,337.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VITL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

VITL opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.90.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 13,373 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $294,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $9,975,284.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 497,345 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,034.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

