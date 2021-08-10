Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 23,893 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,893 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $15,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after buying an additional 794,825 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Textron by 8.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,280,000 after purchasing an additional 545,155 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,883,000 after acquiring an additional 392,435 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 21.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,620,000 after acquiring an additional 336,138 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $969,334,000 after acquiring an additional 258,583 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $72.24 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $72.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

