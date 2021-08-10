Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,906 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Allegion worth $15,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Allegion by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after buying an additional 30,379 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Allegion by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Allegion by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock opened at $136.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $264,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total transaction of $394,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,915 shares of company stock worth $1,943,094 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALLE. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on shares of Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.11.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

