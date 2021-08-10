PRIZM Price Up 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. PRIZM has a market cap of $27.65 million and $589,832.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002220 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000091 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,832,352,313 coins. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

