Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.65 target price for the company.

NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.10 on Friday. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $53.06 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. Analysts expect that Profire Energy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Profire Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,471,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 111,344 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,124,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,910 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,662,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 88,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 192,183 shares in the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

