ProPhase Labs (PRPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 million. On average, analysts expect ProPhase Labs to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $118.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.10 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from ProPhase Labs’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProPhase Labs stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) by 354.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of ProPhase Labs worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

