ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

BATS:NOBL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.79. 271,953 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.58.

