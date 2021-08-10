ProSiebenSat.1 Media (PSM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR: PSM):

8/10/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/6/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €11.20 ($13.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/6/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/6/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/6/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €17.70 ($20.82) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/5/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €18.50 ($21.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/21/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €17.70 ($20.82) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/20/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/20/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/20/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/6/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €18.00 ($21.18) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of ETR:PSM traded down €0.31 ($0.36) on Tuesday, hitting €15.59 ($18.34). 1,366,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 11.87. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 12 month low of €9.19 ($10.81) and a 12 month high of €19.00 ($22.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.99.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat1 Media SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat1 Media SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.