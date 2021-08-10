Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.30. Protagenic Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 2,323,234 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $33.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTIX)

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. It offers the PT00114 peptide-based formulations. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen, David A. Lovejoy, and Hartoun Hartounian on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

