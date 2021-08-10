Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.400-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.39.

PEG stock opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.18. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $64.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,411.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,166 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

