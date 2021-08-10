Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.900-$12.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $309.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $303.79. Public Storage has a one year low of $195.26 and a one year high of $316.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $306.55.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Public Storage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.