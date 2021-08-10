Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PLSE traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $24.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,250. The firm has a market cap of $646.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Pulse Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $45.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PLSE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Tuesday.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.