Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PLSE traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $23.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,250. The firm has a market cap of $634.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.60. Pulse Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.87.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLSE. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

