PureCycle Technologies (PCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). On average, analysts expect PureCycle Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Shares of PCT stock opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17. PureCycle Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PCT shares. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 2,936 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa Westerman acquired 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $199,158.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.