Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Purple Innovation updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.22. The stock had a trading volume of 43,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,987. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2,642.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81.

PRPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.18.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

