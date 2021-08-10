Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Issued By William Blair

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PRA Group in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. William Blair also issued estimates for PRA Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.87. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.39.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 14.39%.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PRA Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,025,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,172,000 after buying an additional 142,590 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in PRA Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,773,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,213,000 after buying an additional 259,766 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in PRA Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,196,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,345,000 after buying an additional 237,196 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in PRA Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,074,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,872,000 after buying an additional 221,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in PRA Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,066,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,740,000 after buying an additional 64,840 shares during the last quarter.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

