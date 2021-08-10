Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Lifted by KeyCorp

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for ViacomCBS in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%.

VIAC has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.74.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $40.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $101.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in ViacomCBS by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in ViacomCBS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

